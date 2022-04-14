Prima Donna (DONNA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Prima Donna (DONNA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Prima Donna (DONNA) Information DONNA (Prima Donna) is a scientific research initiative focused on developing the world’s first therapeutic approach to regenerate natural tooth enamel. Led by researchers using stem-cell derived organoids, the project explores how to bioengineer enamel-forming cells and translate these findings into practical dental applications. The purpose of DONNA is to address enamel erosion, a condition affecting over 90% of people worldwide, by creating a regenerative solution where none currently exists. The DONNA IP Token (IPT) allows holders to participate in governance around the project’s intellectual property and research direction through Molecule's Protocol. Official Website: https://molecule.xyz/ipts/donna Buy DONNA Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 515.68K
All-Time High: $ 0.516104
All-Time Low: $ 0.453136
Current Price: $ 0.51515

Prima Donna (DONNA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Prima Donna (DONNA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DONNA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DONNA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DONNA's tokenomics, explore DONNA token's live price!

