PRIMAL combines 2 massively successful concepts: STEPN-style sports + Chiliz-style fan tokens.
Designed for Mass Adoption:
Connecting fans with celebrity athletes Train & earn all types of fitness activities Trade your favorite athletes fan tokens.
Inner Circle PRIMAL’s Inner Circle connects fans & athletes like never before through it’s industry defining app. Think Patreon meets masterclass fuelled by the blockchain. The Inner Circle allows athletes from any discipline to create their own ecosystem supporting athletes throughout their careers offering revenue streams and media support. Users pay $PRIMAL to access the Inner Circles
Fan Token Current projects connects fans to institutions. PRIMAL seeks to decentralise away from large companies and connect fans directly to their favourite athletes. Athlete Fan Tokens (ATLs) are issued by athletes so fans get real, influential interactions. Fans buy $PRIMAL to access Fan Tokens.
Move2Earn Workout the way you want, when you want. Unlike other M2E projects that only focus on running and penalise you, PRIMAL is rolling out an app that rewards all types of fitness activities. Take what you have learned from athletes through the Inner Circle and start earning through the PRIMAL app immediately.
