PRIMATE is the core of the play-to-earn system being added to Benji Bananas. Players will be able to earn PRIMATE Tokens when playing the game, and these tokens will be swappable for other fungible tokens in the Animoca Brands ecosystem (including SAND, REVV, TOWER, GMEE, QUIDD, PROS, and BONDLY). The main PRIMATE pairing will be with ApeCoin [APE], the ERC-20 token issued by ApeCoin DAO and used by the ecosystems created by Yuga Labs and the Bored Ape Yacht Club. The depth of the PRIMATE/APE pool is determined by primary purchases of the Benji Bananas Membership Pass.

