Primate Price (PRIMATE)
Primate (PRIMATE) is currently trading at 0.00262183 USD with a market cap of $ 4.31M USD. PRIMATE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PRIMATE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PRIMATE price information.
During today, the price change of Primate to USD was $ -0.003886542534243805.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Primate to USD was $ -0.0013664901.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Primate to USD was $ +0.0008172362.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Primate to USD was $ +0.0010557219303964396.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.003886542534243805
|-59.71%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0013664901
|-52.11%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0008172362
|+31.17%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0010557219303964396
|+67.41%
Discover the latest price analysis of Primate: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.16%
-59.71%
-57.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PRIMATE is the core of the play-to-earn system being added to Benji Bananas. Players will be able to earn PRIMATE Tokens when playing the game, and these tokens will be swappable for other fungible tokens in the Animoca Brands ecosystem (including SAND, REVV, TOWER, GMEE, QUIDD, PROS, and BONDLY). The main PRIMATE pairing will be with ApeCoin [APE], the ERC-20 token issued by ApeCoin DAO and used by the ecosystems created by Yuga Labs and the Bored Ape Yacht Club. The depth of the PRIMATE/APE pool is determined by primary purchases of the Benji Bananas Membership Pass.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Primate (PRIMATE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PRIMATE token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PRIMATE to VND
₫68.99345645
|1 PRIMATE to AUD
A$0.0040638365
|1 PRIMATE to GBP
￡0.0019663725
|1 PRIMATE to EUR
€0.0022809921
|1 PRIMATE to USD
$0.00262183
|1 PRIMATE to MYR
RM0.0111952141
|1 PRIMATE to TRY
₺0.1066036078
|1 PRIMATE to JPY
¥0.3932745
|1 PRIMATE to ARS
ARS$3.5964690842
|1 PRIMATE to RUB
₽0.2126041947
|1 PRIMATE to INR
₹0.2287808858
|1 PRIMATE to IDR
Rp42.9808127952
|1 PRIMATE to KRW
₩3.6720302248
|1 PRIMATE to PHP
₱0.1527478158
|1 PRIMATE to EGP
￡E.0.1273160648
|1 PRIMATE to BRL
R$0.014682248
|1 PRIMATE to CAD
C$0.0036181254
|1 PRIMATE to BDT
৳0.3203351894
|1 PRIMATE to NGN
₦4.0150442437
|1 PRIMATE to UAH
₴0.1093040927
|1 PRIMATE to VES
Bs0.32248509
|1 PRIMATE to CLP
$2.55104059
|1 PRIMATE to PKR
Rs0.7433412416
|1 PRIMATE to KZT
₸1.4256724991
|1 PRIMATE to THB
฿0.0859435874
|1 PRIMATE to TWD
NT$0.0784451536
|1 PRIMATE to AED
د.إ0.0096221161
|1 PRIMATE to CHF
Fr0.0021236823
|1 PRIMATE to HKD
HK$0.0205813655
|1 PRIMATE to MAD
.د.م0.0239110896
|1 PRIMATE to MXN
$0.0494739321
|1 PRIMATE to PLN
zł0.0098056442
|1 PRIMATE to RON
лв0.0116409252
|1 PRIMATE to SEK
kr0.0256677157
|1 PRIMATE to BGN
лв0.0044833293
|1 PRIMATE to HUF
Ft0.9176667183
|1 PRIMATE to CZK
Kč0.0563955633
|1 PRIMATE to KWD
د.ك0.00080227998
|1 PRIMATE to ILS
₪0.0088880037