PRIMATE is the core of the play-to-earn system being added to Benji Bananas. Players will be able to earn PRIMATE Tokens when playing the game, and these tokens will be swappable for other fungible tokens in the Animoca Brands ecosystem (including SAND, REVV, TOWER, GMEE, QUIDD, PROS, and BONDLY).
The main PRIMATE pairing will be with ApeCoin [APE], the ERC-20 token issued by ApeCoin DAO and used by the ecosystems created by Yuga Labs and the Bored Ape Yacht Club. The depth of the PRIMATE/APE pool is determined by primary purchases of the Benji Bananas Membership Pass.
Understanding the tokenomics of Primate (PRIMATE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PRIMATE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PRIMATE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.