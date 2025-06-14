What is Prime Numbers Labs (PRFI)

Prime Numbers Labs is a blockchain-development studio that operates an omnichain DeFi ecosystem built around the PRFI utility token. Its three production-grade applications are: PrimeFi is a LayerZero-enabled lending and borrowing protocol that allows users to deposit collateral on one chain and draw liquidity on another, while keeping all loans over-collateralized. PrimeStaking is a derivative-staking system where fungible tokens are locked inside NFTs (the “basket-of-assets” model) to generate on-chain yield. PrimePort is the largest NFT marketplace on the XDC Network, offering multichain trading and optional NFT staking rewards. All components share PRFI, an Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) that can move natively across supported chains via LayerZero.

Prime Numbers Labs (PRFI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Prime Numbers Labs (PRFI) Tokenomics

