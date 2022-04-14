Prime Numbers Labs (PRFI) Tokenomics
Prime Numbers Labs (PRFI) Information
Prime Numbers Labs is a blockchain-development studio that operates an omnichain DeFi ecosystem built around the PRFI utility token.
Its three production-grade applications are:
PrimeFi is a LayerZero-enabled lending and borrowing protocol that allows users to deposit collateral on one chain and draw liquidity on another, while keeping all loans over-collateralized.
PrimeStaking is a derivative-staking system where fungible tokens are locked inside NFTs (the “basket-of-assets” model) to generate on-chain yield.
PrimePort is the largest NFT marketplace on the XDC Network, offering multichain trading and optional NFT staking rewards.
All components share PRFI, an Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) that can move natively across supported chains via LayerZero.
Prime Numbers Labs (PRFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Prime Numbers Labs (PRFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
Prime Numbers Labs (PRFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Prime Numbers Labs (PRFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PRFI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PRFI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
