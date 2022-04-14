PrimoAI ($PRIMO) Tokenomics

PrimoAI ($PRIMO) Information

PrimoAI is a real-world real estate AI-agentic platform built by a team of real estate and technology executives with a track record of startup and exit successes (brokerages with $30B+ in annual sales, Web2/Web3 companies). Designed for real estate agents, key drivers of the $70T U.S. market, PrimoAI turns their expertise and impactful knowledge into AI-powered productivity that integrates buyers and sellers. Positioned as an Orchestration Agent, it leads ACP’s push into real-world commerce.

Official Website:
https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/27899
Whitepaper:
https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/27899

PrimoAI ($PRIMO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for PrimoAI ($PRIMO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 148.51K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 500.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 297.02K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00121427
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00029702
PrimoAI ($PRIMO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of PrimoAI ($PRIMO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $PRIMO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $PRIMO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $PRIMO's tokenomics, explore $PRIMO token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.