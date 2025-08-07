What is Prince (PRINCE)

$PRINCE – The Royal Standard of the XRP Ledger $PRINCE is a community-driven XRP token and NFT collection built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), combining the utility of digital assets with the elegance of royal-themed art and branding. As a token, $PRINCE is designed for fast, low-cost transactions, leveraging the speed and scalability of the XRPL network. The $PRINCE NFT collection complements the token, showcasing unique, royalty-inspired artwork that represents prestige, power, and purpose in the Web3 space. Each NFT serves as a symbol of status and access, offering holders exclusive benefits within the $PRINCE ecosystem—including airdrops, early access to features, and community governance. Whether you’re trading, collecting, or participating in the community, $PRINCE brings a noble touch to decentralized finance and digital art on XRPL.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Prince (PRINCE) Resource Official Website

Prince (PRINCE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Prince (PRINCE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PRINCE token's extensive tokenomics now!