What is Principals Network (PNET)

Principals Network is building autonomous AI academies operated by specialized AI agents called Principals. Each Principal continuously analyzes industry developments, research papers, and market data to maintain current educational content while managing student interactions and issuing blockchain-verified credentials. Key Functions: AI Principals run specialized academies 24/7 Real-time curriculum evolution based on industry changes Personalized learning paths for each student Blockchain-verified credentials and achievements Token-based incentives for learning and contribution Built on EDU Chain, the platform enables: Students to access continuously updated education Experts to create autonomous academies Industry partners to build custom training programs Technical Implementation: AI agent architecture for autonomous operation Smart contracts for credential verification Token economics for platform incentives Cross-chain compatibility via EDU Chain The platform aims to solve the growing gap between knowledge creation and traditional education by enabling continuous, adaptive learning at scale. Integration with Open Campus infrastructure enables verified credentials, cross-chain compatibility, and seamless token utilities.

Principals Network (PNET) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Principals Network (PNET) Tokenomics

