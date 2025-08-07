What is Print The Pepe ($PP)

What is the project about? Print The Pepe is a Reflections Token that pays holders out in $PEPE What makes your project unique? We are the only token on ETH that has a working smart contract that pays dividends out in a different token ($PEPE) to holders of our token ($PP) History of your project. We added liquidity to Uniswap on April the 21stand have been adding new features and engaging with the community daily. What’s next for your project? Continuing to improve UI/UX, engaging the community, and marketing the token to new prospective investors. What can your token be used for? It is a means of generating passive income through $PEPE dividends.

Print The Pepe ($PP) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Print The Pepe ($PP) Tokenomics

