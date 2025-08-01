Prisma mkUSD Price (MKUSD)
Prisma mkUSD (MKUSD) is currently trading at 0.998492 USD with a market cap of $ 303.42K USD. MKUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Prisma mkUSD to USD was $ -0.002496625584226.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Prisma mkUSD to USD was $ -0.0079157450.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Prisma mkUSD to USD was $ -0.0038276192.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Prisma mkUSD to USD was $ -0.0147629692775217.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.002496625584226
|-0.24%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0079157450
|-0.79%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0038276192
|-0.38%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0147629692775217
|-1.45%
Discover the latest price analysis of Prisma mkUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-0.24%
-0.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Over-Collateralized stablecoin from Prisma Finance
Understanding the tokenomics of Prisma mkUSD (MKUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MKUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!
