Privateum Global Price (PRI)
Privateum Global (PRI) is currently trading at 4.45 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PRI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PRI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PRI price information.
During today, the price change of Privateum Global to USD was $ +0.050162.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Privateum Global to USD was $ +0.2795498900.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Privateum Global to USD was $ +0.4084254500.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Privateum Global to USD was $ +0.5754301052614393.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.050162
|+1.14%
|30 Days
|$ +0.2795498900
|+6.28%
|60 Days
|$ +0.4084254500
|+9.18%
|90 Days
|$ +0.5754301052614393
|+14.85%
Discover the latest price analysis of Privateum Global: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+1.14%
+0.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Privateum is Private asset management platform based on consensus blockchain. The modern world ruled and dominated by centralized authorities leaves little to no chance for individual members of society to truly own anything - assets, freedom, or future. In Privateum we believe that the power of decentralization, self-organization and mutual support is capable of forming an alternate form of cooperation and success. We believe that creating an environment where global businesses can freely operate with no dependency on centralized authorities, financial institutions and local payment barriers is creating the Cooperation of the Future.
|1 PRI to VND
₫117,101.75
|1 PRI to AUD
A$6.8085
|1 PRI to GBP
￡3.293
|1 PRI to EUR
€3.7825
|1 PRI to USD
$4.45
|1 PRI to MYR
RM18.779
|1 PRI to TRY
₺180.9815
|1 PRI to JPY
¥654.15
|1 PRI to ARS
ARS$5,925.3975
|1 PRI to RUB
₽356
|1 PRI to INR
₹390.265
|1 PRI to IDR
Rp72,950.808
|1 PRI to KRW
₩6,163.428
|1 PRI to PHP
₱254.629
|1 PRI to EGP
￡E.215.6025
|1 PRI to BRL
R$24.2525
|1 PRI to CAD
C$6.0965
|1 PRI to BDT
৳539.429
|1 PRI to NGN
₦6,783.5355
|1 PRI to UAH
₴184.408
|1 PRI to VES
Bs569.6
|1 PRI to CLP
$4,316.5
|1 PRI to PKR
Rs1,258.46
|1 PRI to KZT
₸2,382.2185
|1 PRI to THB
฿143.824
|1 PRI to TWD
NT$132.61
|1 PRI to AED
د.إ16.3315
|1 PRI to CHF
Fr3.56
|1 PRI to HKD
HK$34.888
|1 PRI to MAD
.د.م40.1835
|1 PRI to MXN
$82.77
|1 PRI to PLN
zł16.287
|1 PRI to RON
лв19.3575
|1 PRI to SEK
kr42.72
|1 PRI to BGN
лв7.4315
|1 PRI to HUF
Ft1,518.7405
|1 PRI to CZK
Kč93.7615
|1 PRI to KWD
د.ك1.35725
|1 PRI to ILS
₪15.219