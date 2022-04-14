ProductClank ($PRO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into ProductClank ($PRO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

ProductClank ($PRO) Information

TL;DR - Producthunt where each listing get a product coin

ProductClank helps bootstrapped founders with zero marketing budget to unlock viral growth by transforming users into skin-in-the-game community members. Turning Users into Growth Evangelists.

Builders get distribution. Degens get skin in the game for products they believe in.

The Vision: Memes are so much bigger than just a simple pvp game. They poses an explosive energy in the form of the attention they create - what if we could direct that energy to help solve a painful problem for founders & bootstrapped teams - growth & distribution!

How it works: On the frontend - builders simply submit their product as if they would submit on Producthunt. On the backend, we open them a crypto wallet and deploy a product coin , so a community of degens, product explorers and discoverers can bet on the virality and success of these products.

Official Website:
https://productclank.com/
Whitepaper:
https://paragraph.xyz/@liorg/a-glimpse-into-the-future-of-venture-building

ProductClank ($PRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for ProductClank ($PRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 458.43K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 100.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 458.43K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
ProductClank ($PRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of ProductClank ($PRO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $PRO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $PRO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $PRO's tokenomics, explore $PRO token's live price!

$PRO Price Prediction

Want to know where $PRO might be heading? Our $PRO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.