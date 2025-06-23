PROFIT AI Price (PROFIT)
The live price of PROFIT AI (PROFIT) today is 0.01542863 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 154.13K USD. PROFIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PROFIT AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PROFIT AI price change within the day is -26.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00M USD
During today, the price change of PROFIT AI to USD was $ -0.00551800994569797.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PROFIT AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PROFIT AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PROFIT AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00551800994569797
|-26.34%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PROFIT AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.58%
-26.34%
-53.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$PROFIT is an on-chain analytics and trading intelligence suite designed to help traders detect high-risk patterns, smart money behavior, and sniper activity before it impacts the chart. Powered by AI and deeply integrated across key modules, $PROFIT offers a growing stack of tools including: • Token Scanner (in partnership with EVA AI): advanced contract diagnostics, risk scoring, and security metrics • Whale Tracker: real-time tracking of high-value transfers, wallet labeling, and supply impact analysis • Sniper Analysis: detects bot activity, coordinated buys, bundle sells, and early exits • Smart Money Intelligence: tracks profitable wallets, calculates ROI, and identifies wallet patterns • Top Profitable Wallets & Rug Wallet Detection: adds transparency to project ecosystems Built with trader protection in mind, $PROFIT is more than a bot — it’s an on-chain security protocol for identifying threats and opportunities before the crowd.
