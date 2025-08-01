Project AEON Price (AEON)
Project AEON (AEON) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 79.65K USD. AEON to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Project AEON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Project AEON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Project AEON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Project AEON to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.37%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+32.65%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+73.52%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Project AEON: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.57%
-7.37%
+24.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Project AEON is a community-led initiative driven by the vision to innovate and redefine the standards for memecoins. Harnessing the power of AI, AEON is developing a suite of tools designed to shield investors from scams and deceptive practices, aiming to clean up the dark side of crypto. Following a community takeover, the AEON team is committed to rebuilding confidence in the meme token space. By prioritizing transparency, open communication, and long-term value, AEON sets itself apart in an industry often plagued by mistrust. At the heart of AEON is its thriving community, where collaboration and input from supporters guide the project’s evolution. This decentralized approach ensures the collective vision is always at the forefront, making AEON more than just a token—it’s a movement. Through innovative tools, entertaining educational resources, and partnerships with like-minded projects, AEON aims to attract diverse audiences and deliver meaningful utility. By blending creativity, cutting-edge technology, and practical applications, AEON aspires to demonstrate the potential of transparency and active development in reshaping the memecoin landscape. AEON’s mission is clear: to set a new standard in crypto by fostering trust, driving innovation, and building a sustainable future.
