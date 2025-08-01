Project Plutus Price (PPCOIN)
Project Plutus (PPCOIN) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 308.42K USD. PPCOIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PPCOIN to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Project Plutus to USD was $ -0.000124659562891907.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Project Plutus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Project Plutus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Project Plutus to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000124659562891907
|-28.88%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-25.02%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-35.92%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Project Plutus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.18%
-28.88%
-35.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Project Plutus aims to revolutionize decentralized finance by leveraging artificial intelligence to simplify trading and portfolio management. It seeks to democratize wealth creation, removing the complexity of manual trading through personalized, autonomous AI agents. These agents execute advanced strategies like portfolio rebalancing and profit-taking, enabling users to achieve financial freedom effortlessly. Key components of the project include: AI-Powered Trading Agents: Customized to user preferences, these agents autonomously execute trades, adapt to market trends, and optimize wealth creation. On-Chain Portfolio Management: Offering a seamless dashboard for tracking and managing tokens, NFTs, and Solana holdings. $PPCOIN Token Utility: A utility token for accessing exclusive features, with mechanisms like buy-and-burn to enhance value over time. NFT Integration: Future access to AI agents will be tied to tiered NFTs, providing various benefits within the ecosystem. Participation in Solana AI Hackathon: The project is positioned as a pioneering AI trading solution on Solana, targeting significant visibility and validation. The vision is to make trading accessible and efficient for all types of traders, from beginners to professionals, through cutting-edge AI solutions and intuitive design.
