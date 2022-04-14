Project Plutus (PPCOIN) Tokenomics
Project Plutus aims to revolutionize decentralized finance by leveraging artificial intelligence to simplify trading and portfolio management. It seeks to democratize wealth creation, removing the complexity of manual trading through personalized, autonomous AI agents. These agents execute advanced strategies like portfolio rebalancing and profit-taking, enabling users to achieve financial freedom effortlessly.
Key components of the project include:
AI-Powered Trading Agents: Customized to user preferences, these agents autonomously execute trades, adapt to market trends, and optimize wealth creation. On-Chain Portfolio Management: Offering a seamless dashboard for tracking and managing tokens, NFTs, and Solana holdings. $PPCOIN Token Utility: A utility token for accessing exclusive features, with mechanisms like buy-and-burn to enhance value over time. NFT Integration: Future access to AI agents will be tied to tiered NFTs, providing various benefits within the ecosystem. Participation in Solana AI Hackathon: The project is positioned as a pioneering AI trading solution on Solana, targeting significant visibility and validation. The vision is to make trading accessible and efficient for all types of traders, from beginners to professionals, through cutting-edge AI solutions and intuitive design.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PPCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PPCOIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
