Project89 (PROJECT89) Information

Project89 is an AI-powered alternate reality game about a resistance movement fighting against Oneirocom, a shadowy megacorporation that has developed technology to manipulate and control reality itself. The project uses thousands of coordinated AI agents to simulate an entire corporate entity, generating infinite content across websites, phone lines, and physical spaces, all while maintaining perfect narrative consistency. Through the 89 Terminal, participants can join the resistance.