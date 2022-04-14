PromptIDE (PROMPTIDE) Tokenomics
Introducing "PromptIDE" by Elon Musk
In the ever-evolving world of technology, innovation is the currency that sets pioneers apart. With this in mind, Elon Musk, a name synonymous with pushing the boundaries of tech, has unveiled a new registered trademark: "PromptIDE". Drawing on its suggestive name, it's clear that this initiative is set to redefine development based on classes.
An especially notable aspect of "PromptIDE" is its fiscal approach. Designed with the modern age in mind, this venture ensures 0 tax liquidity which is not only a commendable step towards financial liberation but also indicates a commitment to frictionless transactions. Taking this commitment a step further, the contract has been renounced, offering a transparent and indisputable foundation.
The buzz around "PromptIDE" has been palpable. There's even a potential tweet from Elon Musk circulating, further amplifying the anticipation and excitement surrounding this launch. As with every Musk endeavor, the tech community and the world at large eagerly await the ripple effects of this innovation.
Only time will tell how "PromptIDE" will reshape the coding and tech landscape, but given Musk's track record, we can be assured of groundbreaking results.
PromptIDE (PROMPTIDE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for PromptIDE (PROMPTIDE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
PromptIDE (PROMPTIDE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PromptIDE (PROMPTIDE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PROMPTIDE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PROMPTIDE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
