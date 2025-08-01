What is Prophet of Ethereum (PROPHET)

$PROPHET is the second chapter of $BOOE $BOOE was created and then launched its first chapter called $HOPE (History of Pepe) 1 month after its launch. $HOPE (History of Pepe) is already listed in CoinGecko. $PROPHET is the second and last chapter of $BOOE. $BOOE is creating an ecosystem with three coins that represent the holy Trinity. The three coins will be linked in the future developments of the project.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Prophet of Ethereum (PROPHET) Resource Official Website

Prophet of Ethereum (PROPHET) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Prophet of Ethereum (PROPHET) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PROPHET token's extensive tokenomics now!