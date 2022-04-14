Prophet of Ethereum (PROPHET) Tokenomics
$PROPHET is the second chapter of $BOOE $BOOE was created and then launched its first chapter called $HOPE (History of Pepe) 1 month after its launch. $HOPE (History of Pepe) is already listed in CoinGecko. $PROPHET is the second and last chapter of $BOOE. $BOOE is creating an ecosystem with three coins that represent the holy Trinity. The three coins will be linked in the future developments of the project.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PROPHET tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PROPHET tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.