Proteo DeFi Price (PROTEO)
Proteo DeFi (PROTEO) is currently trading at 0.02237808 USD with a market cap of $ 207.88K USD. PROTEO to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Proteo DeFi to USD was $ -0.0018948224249842.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Proteo DeFi to USD was $ +0.0002591269.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Proteo DeFi to USD was $ -0.0019704078.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Proteo DeFi to USD was $ -0.016718773467285246.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0018948224249842
|-7.80%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002591269
|+1.16%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0019704078
|-8.80%
|90 Days
|$ -0.016718773467285246
|-42.76%
Discover the latest price analysis of Proteo DeFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.42%
-7.80%
-1.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PROTEO is an Exclusive MultiversX DeFi Suite, and takes advantage of the robustness of the xExchange to carry out operations. It expands the possibilities of the DEX with new products for investors that add value to the DEX’s already established solid tools.
