ProtoKOLs – Turning Data Into Decisions ProtoKOLs is an AI-powered platform that transforms complex data into clear, actionable insights.
For businesses, AI analyzes KOL performance to optimize marketing strategies. It helps make data-driven decisions on influencer partnerships and campaigns. AI insights identify the best KOLs for target audiences.
For individual users, AI tracks KOL activities and market influence. Real-time data supports smarter investment decisions.
For traders, AI-powered sentiment analysis and KOL tracking help predict market trends. It enables AI-enhanced investment decisions based on KOL performance and market movements.
ProtoKOLs is a fully AI-powered platform combining B2B and B2C functionalities. It delivers actionable insights, driving smarter decisions and promoting transparency in Web3
Understanding the tokenomics of ProtoKOLs (KOL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KOL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KOL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.