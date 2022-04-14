Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Provenance Blockchain (HASH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

HASH is the native token of Provenance Blockchain, a sovereign L1 public, proof-of-stake blockchain built using the Cosmos SDK. Launched in 2018, Provenance Blockchain modernizes and democratizes financial markets by bringing clarity, access, and equity to participants across the global financial ecosystem. Our platform addresses the challenges of legacy financial infrastructure by providing a transparent, efficient, and accessible alternative for financial institutions and users alike. Official Website: https://www.provenance.io/ Whitepaper: https://ipfs.io/ipfs/QmbKNEbR9nQbK7LCuUr1Kitmyt2A7NcvDE88enWqLr98CW

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Provenance Blockchain (HASH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.52B Total Supply: $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 47.69B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.18B All-Time High: $ 0.058737 All-Time Low: $ 0.01378736 Current Price: $ 0.03180365

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Provenance Blockchain (HASH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HASH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HASH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

