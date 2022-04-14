PsyNova Token (PSY) Tokenomics
PsyNova is a high-performance framework that simplifies AI deployment, empowering users to build and manage intelligent agents for diverse applications.
Powered by advanced Large Language Models and robust API/WebSocket integrations, it offers seamless customization and workflow embedding for both beginners and experts.
With its advanced capabilities, PsyNova enables users to design, deploy, and manage intelligent agents tailored for versatile use cases, powered by state-of-the-art large language models (LLMs) and robust API support.
Understanding the tokenomics of PsyNova Token (PSY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PSY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PSY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
