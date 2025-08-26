More About PUB

Pubhouse Dominance Index Logo

Pubhouse Dominance Index Price (PUB)

Unlisted

1 PUB to USD Live Price:

$0.00031057
+2.70%1D
mexc
USD
Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) Live Price Chart
Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0
$ 0
+3.60%

+2.78%

--

--

Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, PUB traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. PUB's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, PUB has changed by +3.60% over the past hour, +2.78% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) Market Information

$ 307.96K
--
$ 307.96K
990.81M
990,808,958.8547577
The current Market Cap of Pubhouse Dominance Index is $ 307.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PUB is 990.81M, with a total supply of 990808958.8547577. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 307.96K.

Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Pubhouse Dominance Index to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pubhouse Dominance Index to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pubhouse Dominance Index to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pubhouse Dominance Index to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+2.78%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB)

Pubhouse is a prediction token market platform where you can create and trade any belief or prediction. 🎯 Create Prediction Tokens Input any belief or prediction - no forms, tickers, or supply decisions needed If no similar market exists, create the generated market with a single click Use article links or Polymarket links to auto-generate new markets Earn 20% of all trading fees as the market creator 💰 Trade Like Memecoins Each market has 1 billion tokens deployed to a Uniswap V4 pool Trade based on attention and belief in predictions No formal resolution - markets live on attention and speculation Discover existing markets if your idea already exists

Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) Resource

Pubhouse Dominance Index Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Pubhouse Dominance Index.

Check the Pubhouse Dominance Index price prediction now!

PUB to Local Currencies

Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PUB token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB)

How much is Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) worth today?
The live PUB price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PUB to USD price?
The current price of PUB to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Pubhouse Dominance Index?
The market cap for PUB is $ 307.96K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PUB?
The circulating supply of PUB is 990.81M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PUB?
PUB achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PUB?
PUB saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of PUB?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PUB is -- USD.
Will PUB go higher this year?
PUB might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PUB price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
