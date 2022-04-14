Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) Tokenomics
Pubhouse is a prediction token market platform where you can create and trade any belief or prediction.
🎯 Create Prediction Tokens
Input any belief or prediction - no forms, tickers, or supply decisions needed
If no similar market exists, create the generated market with a single click
Use article links or Polymarket links to auto-generate new markets
Earn 20% of all trading fees as the market creator
💰 Trade Like Memecoins
Each market has 1 billion tokens deployed to a Uniswap V4 pool
Trade based on attention and belief in predictions
No formal resolution - markets live on attention and speculation
Discover existing markets if your idea already exists
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PUB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PUB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
