PudgyStrategy (PUDGYSTR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00154644 $ 0.00154644 $ 0.00154644 24H Low $ 0.00202365 $ 0.00202365 $ 0.00202365 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00154644$ 0.00154644 $ 0.00154644 24H High $ 0.00202365$ 0.00202365 $ 0.00202365 All Time High $ 0.00201961$ 0.00201961 $ 0.00201961 Lowest Price $ 0.00127487$ 0.00127487 $ 0.00127487 Price Change (1H) +1.68% Price Change (1D) +30.07% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

PudgyStrategy (PUDGYSTR) real-time price is $0.0020236. Over the past 24 hours, PUDGYSTR traded between a low of $ 0.00154644 and a high of $ 0.00202365, showing active market volatility. PUDGYSTR's all-time high price is $ 0.00201961, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00127487.

In terms of short-term performance, PUDGYSTR has changed by +1.68% over the past hour, +30.07% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PudgyStrategy (PUDGYSTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.02M$ 2.02M $ 2.02M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.02M$ 2.02M $ 2.02M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PudgyStrategy is $ 2.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PUDGYSTR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.02M.