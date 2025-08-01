What is Pugg (PUGG)

THE NEW META IS HERE PUGG & FRIENDS $PUGG is the forgotten, retarded friend of Pepe $PUGG is the new memecoin from the Pepe family has arrived. a community-driven meme token launched on the Solana blockchain, This is just the beginning of an epic adventure. With $PUGG, the bull run is about to get wildly exciting. represents a cultural movement to reignite confidence and momentum across Solana through memes, social engagement, and collective narrative. Built purely for fun and fueled by the community

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Pugg (PUGG) Resource Official Website

Pugg (PUGG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pugg (PUGG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PUGG token's extensive tokenomics now!