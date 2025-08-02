What is PUGGY (PUGGY)

**Puggy Token ($PUGGY)** is a community-driven meme token built on the Solana blockchain. With its lighthearted, fun-oriented approach, Puggy Token brings together crypto enthusiasts, meme lovers, and pug fans in a decentralized ecosystem where humor, loyalty, and financial potential converge. Our mission is to create a token that thrives on meme culture while offering a secure, engaging, and accessible experience for everyone involved. With a strong roadmap and a cast of iconic Puggy characters, $PUGGY aims to be the most recognizable meme token in the crypto space, leveraging high-profile events, community initiatives, and exclusive features to grow our presence both online and in the real world.

PUGGY (PUGGY) Tokenomics

