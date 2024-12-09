PUGWIFHAT (PUGWIF) Tokenomics
Launched on 9-12-2024 PUGWIFHAT (PUGWIF) is a meme coin on the Sui network. It experienced a Liquidity Pool drain in its first hours of existence. A group of on-chain Degen's were trading when PUGWIF when the drain happened and they refused to accept it. They chased after the scammer by following the transactions to his personal wallet. After negotiations they got him to burn the liquidity and his portion of the supply. Thus started the CTO (community takeover) of the pug that doesn't quit. A team was quickly assembled from the community and they proceeded to revive the project and drive it forward. The projects aim has been to rally the community together under the symbol of the pugwifhat and it aims to onboard Non-SUI and Web2 by expanding awareness of sui and its ecosystem outside the normal crypto sphere.
PUGWIFHAT (PUGWIF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for PUGWIFHAT (PUGWIF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
PUGWIFHAT (PUGWIF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PUGWIFHAT (PUGWIF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PUGWIF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PUGWIF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PUGWIF's tokenomics, explore PUGWIF token's live price!
