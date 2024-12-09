PUGWIFHAT (PUGWIF) Information

Launched on 9-12-2024 PUGWIFHAT (PUGWIF) is a meme coin on the Sui network. It experienced a Liquidity Pool drain in its first hours of existence. A group of on-chain Degen's were trading when PUGWIF when the drain happened and they refused to accept it. They chased after the scammer by following the transactions to his personal wallet. After negotiations they got him to burn the liquidity and his portion of the supply. Thus started the CTO (community takeover) of the pug that doesn't quit. A team was quickly assembled from the community and they proceeded to revive the project and drive it forward. The projects aim has been to rally the community together under the symbol of the pugwifhat and it aims to onboard Non-SUI and Web2 by expanding awareness of sui and its ecosystem outside the normal crypto sphere.