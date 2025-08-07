Pullix Price (PLX)
Pullix (PLX) is currently trading at 0.00203785 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PLX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PLX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PLX price information.
During today, the price change of Pullix to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pullix to USD was $ +0.0009206207.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pullix to USD was $ -0.0001925619.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pullix to USD was $ -0.0009327008914287964.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.05%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0009206207
|+45.18%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001925619
|-9.44%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0009327008914287964
|-31.39%
Discover the latest price analysis of Pullix: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.18%
+2.05%
-16.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pullix is a new DeFi protocol that is launching a hybrid exchange that will seamlessly blend the strengths of centralized and decentralized exchanges into one unified platform. Serving as the pioneer of “Trade-to-Earn” our native token $PLX empowers the community to earn a portion of the daily revenues generated by the exchange.
Understanding the tokenomics of Pullix (PLX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PLX token's extensive tokenomics now!
