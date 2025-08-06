What is PulseDoge (PULSEDOGE)

PulseDoge is a community token launched fairly on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with the intention of onboarding users from there to the upcoming PulseChain launch. Users holding PulseDoge on BSC will receive an equal, 1:1 ratio, airdrop on PulseChain once we have deployed the token on that chain. This means you will have double the amount of tokens, because they will exist independently on each chain (BSC + PulseChain). PulseDoge is deliberately launched without any tricky tokenomics you would normally expect from "doge" meme coins. There are no reflection fees or taxes on trading, no token burning, no dev allocation or "marketing budgets". Zero smoke and mirrors. It's simply a 1-billion supply token that you can hold, buy, and sell. That's it!

PulseDoge (PULSEDOGE) Resource Official Website

PulseDoge (PULSEDOGE) Tokenomics

