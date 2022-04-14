PulseMarkets (PULSE) Tokenomics
Pulse Token ( PULSE ) is an ERC-20 token meant to provide its holders with control over the governance, and thus future, of Pulse Markets, an open source, community driven prediction market platform that is built on NEAR Protocol and utilizes Flux Protocol's Data Oracle for market resolution.
In addition to governance control, $PULSE empowers users through a unique alignment of incentives for market creation and liquidity provision for prediction markets launched on Pulse's decentralized application.
The $PULSE token finds utility throughout markets created on pulse markets by allowing users to leverage the token as collateral for placing bets and liquidity provisioning.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PULSE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PULSE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
