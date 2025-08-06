PulseReflections Price (PRS)
PulseReflections (PRS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PRS to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of PulseReflections to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PulseReflections to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PulseReflections to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PulseReflections to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.48%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+21.17%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-91.40%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PulseReflections: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
-4.48%
+5.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? PulseReflections is a deflationary token which rewards holders 2% of all swap volume in the form of PLS. What makes your project unique? Unlike typical reflection tokens, PulseReflections distributes PLS (the native gas token of PulseChain) to holders as the reward. There is a 1% burn fee which sends the PRS tokens directly to the burn address upon every swap. History of your project. Launched on June 6, 2023 - PulseReflections was stealth launched on PulseChain. No presale/sacrifice. What’s next for your project? PulseReflections is a community-driven token. The market will decide where the PRS token goes. What can your token be used for? Holding PulseReflections (PRS) is rewarding with PLS.
