PulseReflections (PRS) Information

What is the project about? PulseReflections is a deflationary token which rewards holders 2% of all swap volume in the form of PLS.

What makes your project unique? Unlike typical reflection tokens, PulseReflections distributes PLS (the native gas token of PulseChain) to holders as the reward. There is a 1% burn fee which sends the PRS tokens directly to the burn address upon every swap.

History of your project. Launched on June 6, 2023 - PulseReflections was stealth launched on PulseChain. No presale/sacrifice.

What’s next for your project? PulseReflections is a community-driven token. The market will decide where the PRS token goes.

What can your token be used for? Holding PulseReflections (PRS) is rewarding with PLS.