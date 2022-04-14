PulseTrailerPark (PTP) Information

Pulse Trailer Park ($PTP), is a token dedicated to the exceptional Pulsechain and Hex community.

As an homage to this spirited group, our coin’s mission is to highlight the unshakeable camaraderie that has fortified us against all odds. Often, the wider crypto world labels us as outsiders — as misfits or rednecks, even cultists. They disparagingly liken us to inhabitants of a trailer park. They laugh, mock, and dismiss us. But to us, these are not insults. They are badges of honour, emblematic of the resilience, conviction, and defiance we embody every day as a strong community that we are.

Our goal is simple: to be the first meme coin on Pulsechain, that our entire community can all rally behind. Sure we tend to get under each others skin from time to time. But in the end we will always have each others back and enjoy our successes together as a community. So yes its true, we are a trailer park. The most balling trailer park in all of crypto!