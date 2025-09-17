PulseX Incentive Token (INC) Price Information (USD)

PulseX Incentive Token (INC) real-time price is $1.48. Over the past 24 hours, INC traded between a low of $ 1.46 and a high of $ 1.51, showing active market volatility. INC's all-time high price is $ 10.19, while its all-time low price is $ 0.754434.

In terms of short-term performance, INC has changed by +0.93% over the past hour, -0.70% over 24 hours, and -2.85% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PulseX Incentive Token (INC) Market Information

The current Market Cap of PulseX Incentive Token is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of INC is 0.00, with a total supply of 20815474.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.77M.