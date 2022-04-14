PumaPay (PMA) Information

PumaPay is the first DeFi payment protocol to facilitate subscription payments and other advanced billing models. It democratizes payments by providing a solution that is permissionless, frictionless, free and open for all.

It is known for introducing recurring billing to blockchain via its pioneered technology, the PullPayment Protocol. This tech inverses the direction of crypto transactions to enable a “pull” rather than “push” mechanism. This allows merchants to accept payments by pulling funds from customers’ wallets according to predefined terms.

PumaPay currently facilitates crypto payments for high-risk industry giants in Adult Entertainment, Gaming & more. The solution offers a set of tools that enable smooth crypto transactions between merchants and individuals. This includes a business console, native mobile app, and fiat settlement layer.

All transactions on the protocol are supported by its native token, PMA. An ERC20 token, it is the powerhouse behind PumaPay.

The solution is free and enables speedy transaction processing.