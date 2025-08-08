What is PUMPAI (PUMPAI)

PumpAI scans Crypto Twitter for trending metas to have the most up to date information on whats popular right now. PumpAI will use all the information and tools at its disposal to help you create your coin. Everything you need: descriptions, images, tokens and pools will all be handled by the AI. All you need to do is prompt it. Tokens launched on PumpAI will be tradeable directly on PumpAI. Users will be able to bid on them until the bonding curve (set marketcap) is reached. Once the bonding curve is reached the token’s LP will automatically transfer to Meteora and will become tradeable on Meteora. Being able to bid on tokens on PumpAI allows users to get in on new launches on day 0, basically before the tokens even hit any markets.

