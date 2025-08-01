What is Pumpcat (PUMPCAT)

Pumpcat: the meme coin that lives for one thing and one thing only – pumping! When Solana needs a jolt, Pumpcat is there, claws out and ready to lift the vibes. Forget scratching posts; this cat’s all about scratching out gains. The cat that pumps – turning every dip into a jump! Pumpcat: the meme coin that lives for one thing and one thing only – pumping! When Solana needs a jolt, Pumpcat is there, claws out and ready to lift the vibes. Forget scratching posts; this cat’s all about scratching out gains. The cat that pumps – turning every dip into a jump!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Pumpcat (PUMPCAT) Resource Official Website

Pumpcat (PUMPCAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pumpcat (PUMPCAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PUMPCAT token's extensive tokenomics now!