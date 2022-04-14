PumpFarm (PILLS) Tokenomics
Our $PILLS coin is a game-changer on Solana, especially on PumpFun. People call Solana a meme chain, but we're taking it to the next level with a coin that combines meme vibes with actual gameplay. The best part? The coin is part of a larger ecosystem within the game, and the creator fees from PumpFun will be used to boost the reward pool and keep the game sustainable. It's a win-win for gamers and investors alike!
This is how you play the game:
Connect Your Wallet: Link your wallet to get started. Buy Farmer & Trees: Invest in the essentials to begin farming. Start Farming & Collect Pills: Begin your farming journey and collect your rewards. Swap & Earn: Swap your pills for SOL once you hit the minimum threshold. Boost your earnings by investing in Water. Pro Tip: Claim your bonus every 2 hours to maximize your rewards!
Check out the game here: https://app.pumpfarm.space
PumpFarm (PILLS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PumpFarm (PILLS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PILLS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PILLS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.