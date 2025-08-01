PUMPKIN TOKEN Price (PUMPKIN)
PUMPKIN TOKEN (PUMPKIN) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 529.77K USD. PUMPKIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of PUMPKIN TOKEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PUMPKIN TOKEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PUMPKIN TOKEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PUMPKIN TOKEN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-41.57%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-31.41%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-35.86%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PUMPKIN TOKEN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.88%
-41.57%
-39.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pumpkin Token is a unique cryptocurrency inspired by a true story of redemption and second chances. The token is named after Pumpkin the Cat, who saved a man’s life during his struggle with addiction, symbolizing hope and resilience. Pumpkin Token combines emotional significance with practical utility in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Users can stake or use the token for yield farming within a dedicated dApp, earning rewards while contributing to a project rooted in community values. Additionally, the token supports mental health awareness initiatives, with plans to allocate a portion of fees to charitable causes, making it both meaningful and functional.
Understanding the tokenomics of PUMPKIN TOKEN (PUMPKIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PUMPKIN token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
