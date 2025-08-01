What is PUMPKIN TOKEN (PUMPKIN)

Pumpkin Token is a unique cryptocurrency inspired by a true story of redemption and second chances. The token is named after Pumpkin the Cat, who saved a man’s life during his struggle with addiction, symbolizing hope and resilience. Pumpkin Token combines emotional significance with practical utility in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Users can stake or use the token for yield farming within a dedicated dApp, earning rewards while contributing to a project rooted in community values. Additionally, the token supports mental health awareness initiatives, with plans to allocate a portion of fees to charitable causes, making it both meaningful and functional.

PUMPKIN TOKEN (PUMPKIN) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

PUMPKIN TOKEN (PUMPKIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PUMPKIN TOKEN (PUMPKIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PUMPKIN token's extensive tokenomics now!