What is PUNK (SPUNK)

$PUNK is a meme token launched on the Solana network and managed by the community of the Space Punks Club NFT project. $PUNK was designed as a new generation of MEME coins, led and driven by the community but with bigger rewards for the community. With all revenues from $PUNK powered solutions going back to the holders, based on their engagement and staking tiers. $PUNK is a MEME, but one with some serious benefits for the community and holders.

PUNK (SPUNK) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

PUNK (SPUNK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PUNK (SPUNK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPUNK token's extensive tokenomics now!