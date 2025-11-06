Punk Auction (PAST) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.453011 24H High $ 0.481767 All Time High $ 3.41 Lowest Price $ 0.291969 Price Change (1H) -0.21% Price Change (1D) +3.17% Price Change (7D) -15.72%

Punk Auction (PAST) real-time price is $0.469314. Over the past 24 hours, PAST traded between a low of $ 0.453011 and a high of $ 0.481767, showing active market volatility. PAST's all-time high price is $ 3.41, while its all-time low price is $ 0.291969.

In terms of short-term performance, PAST has changed by -0.21% over the past hour, +3.17% over 24 hours, and -15.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Punk Auction (PAST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 680.49K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 680.49K Circulation Supply 1.45M Total Supply 1,449,959.0695446942

The current Market Cap of Punk Auction is $ 680.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PAST is 1.45M, with a total supply of 1449959.0695446942. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 680.49K.