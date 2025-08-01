What is PunkCity (PUNK)

What is the project about? Decentralised gaming ecosystem What makes your project unique? Direct telegram integration of gamefi products in Telegram History of your project. Launched in 2022 with successful NFT collection with total volume arround 3 million usd. From this moment team started building gamefi ecosystem. After gaining traction and testing models, token $punk was launched. It’s serves as universal ecosystem token. What’s next for your project? Launching new games in our ecosystem. What can your token be used for? For PVP battles, for buying in game web 3 assets and repairing them.

PunkCity (PUNK) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

PunkCity (PUNK) Tokenomics

