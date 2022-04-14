PUP Token (PUP) Tokenomics
PUP Token (PUP) Information
Upheaval is a DeFi platform on HyperEVM that aims to dominate and lead the ecosystem. Their dex is the first product to launch with more platforms coming up soon. It is built on top of Hyperliquid Framework which Execute buttery-smooth swaps at a low fee, running on Hyperliquid's's 200,000 TPS engine. Upheaval aims to provide highly competitive rates for your investments into their liquidity pools.
PUP Token (PUP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for PUP Token (PUP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
PUP Token (PUP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PUP Token (PUP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PUP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PUP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PUP's tokenomics, explore PUP token's live price!
PUP Price Prediction
Want to know where PUP might be heading? Our PUP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.