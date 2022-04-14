PUPPERS (PUPPERS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PUPPERS (PUPPERS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PUPPERS (PUPPERS) Information PUPPERS is a token inspired by PulseChain founder Richard Heart's beloved Chihuahua, Puppers. Puppers dealt with serious health complications due to heart disease and despite Richard's determination to seek the best care for her, she ultimately passed away in 2019. This token serves as a heartfelt tribute to Puppers' special place in Richard's life and the PulseChain community. It symbolizes the community's deep appreciation for longevity research, reflecting their support for advancing medical science to improve and elongate lifespans. In memory of a beloved companion who left pawprints on many hearts.

PUPPERS (PUPPERS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PUPPERS (PUPPERS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 109.64K $ 109.64K $ 109.64K Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 994.34M $ 994.34M $ 994.34M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 110.26K $ 110.26K $ 110.26K All-Time High: $ 0.0001611 $ 0.0001611 $ 0.0001611 All-Time Low: $ 0.00004284 $ 0.00004284 $ 0.00004284 Current Price: $ 0.00011041 $ 0.00011041 $ 0.00011041 Learn more about PUPPERS (PUPPERS) price

PUPPERS (PUPPERS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PUPPERS (PUPPERS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PUPPERS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PUPPERS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PUPPERS's tokenomics, explore PUPPERS token's live price!

