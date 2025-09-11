What is Pupu (PUPU)

Pupu is a community-driven meme project centered around the character “Pupu the Frog,” who represents lighthearted fun and adventure within the crypto space. The project aims to build a digital ecosystem where holders can engage with the narrative of Pupu through memes, social interactions, and community activities. At its core, the project highlights creativity, entertainment, and community participation as primary utilities, while maintaining a transparent and decentralized structure that evolves through user engagement.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Pupu (PUPU) Resource Official Website

Pupu Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Pupu (PUPU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Pupu (PUPU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Pupu.

Check the Pupu price prediction now!

PUPU to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Pupu (PUPU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pupu (PUPU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PUPU token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pupu (PUPU) How much is Pupu (PUPU) worth today? The live PUPU price in USD is 0.00000617 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current PUPU to USD price? $ 0.00000617 . Check out The current price of PUPU to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Pupu? The market cap for PUPU is $ 6.17K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of PUPU? The circulating supply of PUPU is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PUPU? PUPU achieved an ATH price of 0.00012434 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PUPU? PUPU saw an ATL price of 0.0000061 USD . What is the trading volume of PUPU? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PUPU is -- USD . Will PUPU go higher this year? PUPU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PUPU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Pupu (PUPU) Important Industry Updates