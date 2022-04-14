Pupu (PUPU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pupu (PUPU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pupu (PUPU) Information Pupu is a community-driven meme project centered around the character "Pupu the Frog," who represents lighthearted fun and adventure within the crypto space. The project aims to build a digital ecosystem where holders can engage with the narrative of Pupu through memes, social interactions, and community activities. At its core, the project highlights creativity, entertainment, and community participation as primary utilities, while maintaining a transparent and decentralized structure that evolves through user engagement. Official Website: https://pupuonsolana.com/

Pupu (PUPU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pupu (PUPU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.42K Total Supply: $ 999.83M Circulating Supply: $ 999.83M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.42K All-Time High: $ 0.00012434 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000539 Current Price: $ 0

Pupu (PUPU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pupu (PUPU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PUPU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PUPU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

PUPU Price Prediction Want to know where PUPU might be heading? Our PUPU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

